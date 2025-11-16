Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Does vitamin C cure a cold?

If you already have a bad cold and you take vitamin C, it can only soothe you momentarily but doesn’t necessarily cure your cold.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 20:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 20:29 IST
healthSpecialsVitamin C

Follow us on :

Follow Us