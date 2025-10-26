<p>Shivamogga: A fiery spell from Arjun Tendulkar (3/47), assisted beautifully by a disciplined Vasuki Koushik (2/24), helped Goa topple Karnataka's top-order and then breach into their middle-order. </p>.<p>However, a late batting surge by a determined Karun Nair (86 not out) and defiant knocks from Shreyas Gopal (48 not out) and Abhinav Manohar (37) drove the hosts forward, taking them to 222 for five at stumps on the rain-curtailed first day here at the KSCA Navule Stadium on Saturday. </p>.<p>Goa's attack, which was relentless in the first two sessions, was unable to rise to the technique and class displayed by Karun and Shreyas and had to settle for a wicket-less final session. </p>.<p>Karun, who started off slowly, fabulously paced his innings; the right-hander saw through the period when moisture on the surface made life difficult for batters and then let it rip once conditions eased out, smashing seven fours and a six.</p>.Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli steal the show as India defeat Australia in 3rd ODI.<p>Shreyas, on the other hand, put his head down and got to work, showing batting capabilities of a top-order player, scoring 94 runs with Karun and taking Karnataka unscathed to stumps. </p>.<p>The start of play was delayed by an hour and 30 minutes due to early morning showers and it ended after 69 overs due to poor visibility. </p>.<p>The spin of the coin went Goa’s way but their bowlers did not get them off to a desired start, but were stingy enough not to let Karnataka get away. </p>.<p>Mayank Agarwal (28) and Nikin Jose (3) opened and added just 15 runs in 12 overs in an attritional first session. </p>.<p>Goa’s Mohit Redkar twisted his ankle during the 11th over, and had to be carried off the field as the bowler was unable to put any pressure on his foot.</p>.<p>Arjun drew first blood shortly after lunch, angling the ball in at Nikin, looking to move it off the seam. The result was a catch to short leg to Manthan Khutkar. Nikin was out after facing 48 balls, having gritted through the first hour. </p>.<p>After the first wicket, Goa sensed a charge and were positively chirping, with claps and voices from around the park. And that is when Shrijith KL (0) went fishing outside off and nicked it to the keeper. </p>.<p>Just when Karnataka started taking a few singles and easing the pressure, Koushik began moving the ball both ways and went in search of the outside edge. His length was full and lines, testing the edges. </p>.<p>The disciplined effort was rewarded when a frustrated Agarwal nicked Koushik to first slip, trying to open the face of the bat. </p>.<p>Smaran R (3), who wanted to be positive, could only manage an edge off Koushik, to have Karnataka struggling at 65/4. </p>.<p>"Playing against Karnataka, it was a bittersweet moment, a weird feeling but at the end of the day, it is cricket. I also picked up wickets, so I am happy,” Koushik told reporters at the end of the day's play. </p>.<p>The recovery from Karnataka was swift and fascinating. Abhinav let loose, unfurling attacking shots that helped stitch a 63-run partnership with Karun before he fell for 37.</p>