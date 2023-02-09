Jadeja takes 4 as India reduce Australia to 174/8

Ravindra Jadeja takes four as India reduce Australia to 174/8

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne stitched an unbeaten 82-run partnership to help Australia reach 76 for two against India at lunch

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Feb 09 2023, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 14:35 ist
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates the wicket of Australian batter Steven Smith during the 1st test cricket match between India and Australia. Credit: PTI Photo

Come-back man Ravindra Jadeja (4/45) struck four times as India reduced Australia to 174 for eight at tea on day one of the opening Test here on Thursday.

The left-arm spinner, who returned from a knee injury, was the wrecker-in-chief during the second session as he broke the partnership between Steve Smith (37) and Marnus Labuschagne (49) before trapping Matt Renshaw and Todd Murphy.

Alex Carrey scored a 33-ball 36 before veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/41), who was the other wicket-taker for India in the second session, ended his stay in the middle.

Earlier, pacers Mohammed Shami (1/12) and Mohammed Siraj (1/13) dealt early blows to the visitors, removing openers Usman Khwaja (1) and David Warner (1) within the first three overs.

Smith and Labuschagne stitched an 82-run partnership for the third wicket.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 174 for 8 in 60 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 49, Steve Smith 37; Ravindra Jadeja 4/45 )

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Cricket team
India Cricket
Australia cricket
Sports News
Cricket news

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

 