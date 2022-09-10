Ravindra Jadeja's knee injury ahead of T20 World Cup concerns BCCI: Report

India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's knee injury shortly after the Asia Cup has added concerns to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with the star-all-rounder dubbed to miss the T20 World Cup in Australia, to be held later this year.

"We are not happy with Jadeja's injury. He should have kept the World Cup in mind while doing adventurous activities. But he was not responsible and did not think that the World Cup is on the way. We are not happy with this action of Jadeja," said a source to ANI, cited in an NDTV report.

Jadeja picked up an injury to his right knee, shortly after the Asia Cup match against Hong Kong. He was ruled out from the remainder of the series, with all-rounder Axar Patel the spot. He underwent surgery on September 6, following which he will start rehab.

Also Read | Call needs to be taken on Jadeja playing all three formats of the game in terms of fitness: Saba Karim

"The surgery was successful. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can," the star all-rounder wrote on Instagram with photographs from the hospital, shortly after the surgery.

"There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes," he added.

Jadeja played a key role in India's five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener and also played India's match against Hong Kong before being ruled out ahead of the Super 4 stage.

Against arch-rivals Pakistan, in the first game of the group stage, Jadeja scored a match-winning knock of 45 and had an impressive bowling figure of 0/11 from 2 overs. Though he did not get a chance to bat in the subsequent game against Hong Kong, he was impressive with the ball picking a wicket, and just gave away 15 runs in 4 overs.

Jadeja's figures in 2022 has been impressive as well so far. The all-rounder has scored 201 runs in eight innings with an average of 50.25.