<p>Panaji/New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> on Friday conducted multi-state searches in a drugs trafficking-linked money laundering case, official sources said.</p><p>Around 20-25 premises in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha and Kerala are being raided by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/goa">Goa</a> zonal office of the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).</p><p>The ED investigation is understood to be stemming from an FIR of the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of Goa Police.</p>