Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Election officials collect documents from Amartya Sen's ancestral home for SIR

Sen is currently in the USA, where he is a Professor of Economics and Philosophy at Harvard University.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 10:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 10:37 IST
India NewsWest BengalAmartya SenElection comissionspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us