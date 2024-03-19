RCB Unbox Event 2024 Live: Amid RCB chants, the mega event begins

Ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League 2024, RCB, who ended their trophy drought this season after Women’s team clinched Women's Premier League, is holding its yearly event RCB Unbox 2024 to reveal significant changes for the upcoming season. The grand event is likely to kick off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. There are speculations that RCB might adjust their name from Bangalore to Bengaluru and unveil their jersey for the upcoming season. There will be quite a few live performances too. Track all latest updates from the RCB unbox event here.