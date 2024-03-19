RCB Unbox Event 2024 Live: Amid RCB chants, the mega event begins
Ahead of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League 2024, RCB, who ended their trophy drought this season after Women’s team clinched Women's Premier League, is holding its yearly event RCB Unbox 2024 to reveal significant changes for the upcoming season.
The grand event is likely to kick off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. There are speculations that RCB might adjust their name from Bangalore to Bengaluru and unveil their jersey for the upcoming season. There will be quite a few live performances too.
Track all latest updates from the RCB unbox event here.
Last Updated 19 March 2024, 12:41 IST
The music has started and fans started enjoying the vibe of the stadium.
Event likely to kick off at 6:30
As of now, the live band have started jamming on the stage in the stadium. DH's Hita Prakash, who is present at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, has reported that the event might start at 6.30.
Players arrive at M Chinnaswamy Stadium RCB Unbox event
The players have arrived at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the 3rd edition of the RCB Unbox event.
RCB to play against CSK in their opening match
RCB is set to kick their campaign by facing Chennai Super Kings on March 22. The showdown will take place at Chepauk Stadium.
(Published 19 March 2024, 12:26 IST)