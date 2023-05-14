RCB win by 112 runs as RR bundled out for 59

Left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell picked three wickets for RCB

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 14 2023, 18:26 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 18:26 ist

Royal Challengers Bangalore completed a massive victory of 112 runs over Rajasthan Royals as RR were bundled out for just 59.

Left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell picked three wickets for RCB while leg spinner Karn Sharma and allrounder Glenn Maxwell took two wickets each.

More to follow....

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Indian Premier League
RR
RCB

