RCB win toss, elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians in WPL opener

<p>Navi Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bowl first against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the Women's Premier League Season 4 here on Friday.</p>.<p>Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith and Nandine de Klerk are the four overseas players for RCB.</p>.<p>Mandhana said her decision to bowl first was taken keeping the dew factor in mind.</p>.<p>Mumbai Indians will miss the services of Hayley Matthews in the WPL opener as the West Indian is unwell, said skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.</p>.<p>The Teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Grace Harris, D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.</p>.<p>Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), G Kamalini, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti, S Sajana, Saika Ishaque.</p>