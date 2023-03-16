RCB's Will Jacks ruled out of IPL 2023 due to injury

RCB's Will Jacks ruled out of IPL 2023 due to injury

The 24-year-old Jacks, who was bought for Rs 3.2 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 16 2023, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 13:24 ist
England's Will Jacks plays a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and England at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Credit: AFP Photo

England batter Will Jacks has been ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury while doing national duty in Bangladesh.

The 24-year-old Jacks, who was bought for Rs 3.2 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IPL auction in December last, suffered a muscle injury while fielding during England's second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur earlier this month, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read: Royal Challengers Bangalore make smart buys in Jacks and Topley

"..after scans earlier this week and consultation with a specialist, he has been forced to pull out of the IPL," the report said.

RCB is currently in discussions with Michael Bracewell of New Zealand as Jacks' potential replacement, the report said.

Jacks made his England debuts in all three formats this year, winning his T20I and Test caps in Pakistan before playing his first ODI in Bangladesh.

The injury may affect his chances of earning selection in England's ODI squad for the World Cup later this year.

Bracewell didn't find any takers in the IPL auction after entering with a base price of Rs 1 crore. He has never played in the IPL.

RCB will open their IPL campaign with a clash against Mumbai Indians on April 2.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Will Jacks
RCB

Related videos

What's Brewing

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

New B'luru cluster to push investment in life sciences

New B'luru cluster to push investment in life sciences

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

 