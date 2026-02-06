<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/smriti-mandhana">Smriti Mandhana</a> led<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=RCB"> Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a>'s charge in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final final against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-capitals">Delhi Capitals</a> at Vadodara on Thursday with an aggressive knock of 87 runs off just 41, chasing a stiff target of 204. </p><p>Not only did the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Smriti%20Mandhana">skipper </a>lead her team to a second <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wpl">WPL</a> title but also finished as the Orange Cap holder, slamming 377 runs in nine innings with a staggering strike rate of 153. The opener registered three half-centuries with a highest score of 96 against DC in a league match. </p><p>As the captain, Smriti also marshalled her troops exceptionally, with timely bowling changes and a few surprise batting promotions, that helped the team come on the other side of tricky situations. </p>.RCB ride the ebbs and flows in the final to clinch second WPL title.<p>This was seen when a promotion to Radha Yadav after losing four wickets in the powerplay in a league match against Gujarat Giants proved to be a game changer. </p><p>The glory came in the backdrop of a tough time that Smri went through in the lead up to the tournament. </p><p>Less than three months ago, the sangli-born player suffered a deeply personal setback, when her wedding to Palash Muchhal was called off at the eleventh hour. </p><p>What was supposed to be a celebratory event in November turned out to be one of the most difficult phases in her personal life. </p><p>On December 7, Smriti announced that the wedding was officially called off. The cricketer requested privacy and said she wished to close the matter. The wedding was being touted as a high-profile event with several cricketers and celebrities being invited. It also came immediately after India’s Women’s World Cup success, and had drawn significant public attention after Smriti and Muchhal exchanged rings at the DY Patil Stadium.</p>.ICC Under-19 World Cup: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes second fastest hundred .<p>"I believe there's a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that's where my focus will forever be," Smriti had said. </p><p>Within two months of the unfortunate incident, Smriti has turned her fortunes around. </p><p>India's vice-captain is now a two-time WPL champion, having first lifted the trophy in 2024. </p><p>Smriti's teammate and close friend Shreyanka Patil was quick to dedicate the win to their captain after what she had been through. </p><p>“I would say Smriti, because she’s gone through a lot in the last one-and-a-half months, so this win is very special,” Shreyanka said after the triumph. “I would love to dedicate this win to her,” she added. </p>