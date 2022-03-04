RIP Shane Warne: Cricketer to receive state funeral, says Australian PM

  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 05:22 ist
Australia cricket legend Shane Warne passed away in Thailand on Friday due to suspected heart attack. He was 52.
  • 05:21

    Australian PM remembers Warne as one of 'nation's greatest characters'

    Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday lamented the untimely death of Australian cricketing hero Shane Warne, saying the nation was "bewildered" by a "sad and sudden loss".

    "He was one of our nation's greatest characters," Morrison tweeted after the 52-year-old's death. "His humour, his passion, his irreverence, his approachability ensured he was loved by all."

  • 05:18

    Shane Warne to receive state funeral, says Australian PM

  • 03:11
  • 00:51

    Warne 'a hero' to current Australia team, says captain Cummins

    Australian captain Pat Cummins, currently leading the team on a tour of Pakistan, said legendary spinner Shane Warne, who died Friday, was "a hero" to the current generation of cricketers.

    "So many guys in this team and squad still hold him as a hero," he said in a video message released to media Friday night. (AFP)

  • 00:50

    Warne gone too soon, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday condoled the death of legendary cricketer Shane Warne saying the celebrated sportsman has 'gone too soon'. In a tweet, Stalin said, "Shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Australian spin legend Shane Warne. Can't avoid but say 'Gone too soon'. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, fans and cricket fraternity who mourn the loss of a true genius." Former Australian spinner Warne, who redefined the art of spin bowling to become one of the greatest in international cricket, died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, his management said on Friday. He was 52. (PTI)

  • 22:47

    Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Warne's demise

  • 22:39
  • 22:16
  • 21:57

    International Cricket Council on the Australian spin-legend's untimely death

  • 21:49

    AAP President and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Warne's demise

  • 21:49
  • 21:39
  • 21:15
  • 21:14

    England and Manchester United legend Gary Neville on Warne's demise

  • 21:08
  • 21:07
  • 21:00

    Assam, Tamil Nadu CMs react to the spin-maestro's demise

  • 21:00
  • 21:00
  • 20:59
  • 20:58

    Tollywood star Mahesh Babu on Shane Warne's demise

  • 20:55
  • 20:55
  • 20:54
  • 20:54

    Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja pays tribute to the Australian legend

  • 20:54
  • 20:53

    India's cricket board BCCI extends condolences to the spin-master

  • 20:25
  • 20:25
  • 20:21
  • 20:20
  • 20:20
  • 20:19
  • 20:18
  • 20:18
  • 20:18
  • 20:18
  • 20:17
  • 20:14
  • 20:13
  • 20:12
  • 20:11
  • 20:10
  • 20:09
  • 20:09
  • 20:09
  • 20:08
  • 20:08
  • 20:08
  • 20:08
  • 20:07
  • 20:07
  • 20:06
  • 20:06
  • 20:05
  • 20:05
  • 20:04
  • 20:04
  • 20:03
  • 20:03
  • 20:02
  • 20:02
  • 20:02
  • 20:01
  • 20:00
  • 20:00
  • 20:00
  • 19:59
  • 19:58
  • 19:58
  • 19:56
  • 19:53

    "Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

  • 19:53

    “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” reported Fox Sports quoting a statement by Warne’s management.

  • 19:53

    Australia cricket legend Shane Warnepassed away in Thailand on Friday due to suspected heart attack.He was 52.