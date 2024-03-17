Rishabh Pant to Jonny Bairstow: Players who’re making their comeback in IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant (DC): Rishabh Pant, the star player of Delhi Capitals, missed out on the tournament last year after a horrifica car crash where suffered severe injuries. However, the dynamic left-handed batsman is back in contention this year, aiming to make a significant impact with his aggressive batting style and electric wicket-keeping.
Shreyas Iyer (KKR): The stylish batsman missed out on the tournament last year due to a back injury, this year he's back to entertain cricket fans with his explosive batting and flamboyant personality.
Credit: Instagram/shreyasiyer96
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): Bumrah had to skip the last IPL because of a back stress injury. His return adds excitement to the tournament, as fans eagerly anticipate his trademark yorkers.
Pat Cummins (KKR): Cummins opted himself out of IPL 2023 and gave up his INR 7.25 crore (US$874,000 approx.) paycheque to concentrate on international cricket for Australia. His decision helped him lift the World Cup 2023. His presence brings a wealth of experience and skill to KKR in this year's tournament.
Credit: Instagram/@patcummins30
Mitchell Starc (KKR): Starc is returing to IPL after eight year of hiatus. Being bought by KKR for INR 24.75 crore (US$2.98 million approximately), Starc is ready to showcase his explosive bowling prowess. His return adds depth to the KKR bowling and injects excitement into the tournament.
Kane Williamson (GT): Williamson is making his comeback after a brief appearance in IPL 2023. He barely fielded for an hour for GT in the first match before hurting his kneee that kept him away for rest of the season. The celebrated player brings a wealth of experience and skill to the team, and his comeback is eagerly anticipated by fans and pundits alike.
Credit: Instagram/@kane_s_w
Jonny Bairstow (PBKS): The explosive batsman Bairstow is known for his power hitting and ability to put big runs on the scoreboard. After skipping the tournament last year due to an injury, Bairstow is set to return, bringing his unmatched experience and explosiveness to the forefront once again.
Credit: Instagram/@jbairstow21
(Published 17 March 2024, 04:39 IST)