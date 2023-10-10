Home
Homesportscricket

Rizwan, Shafique lead Pakistan to World Cup record win over Sri Lanka

Following their second win in the tournament, Pakistan climbed one spot to second on the points table behind leaders New Zealand.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 17:21 IST

Follow Us

Opener Abdullah Shafique and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan smashed fine centuries as Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in a high-scoring World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Shafique, playing only his fifth ODI, slammed a 103-ball 113, while Rizwan battled cramps to hit an unbeaten 131 and shared a 95-run partnership with Saud Shakeel (31) to help Pakistan overhaul Sri Lanka's total of 344/9 in 48.2 overs, making it the highest-ever run chase in the tournament's history.

Following their second win in the tournament, Pakistan climbed one spot to second on the points table behind leaders New Zealand.

Earlier, Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108) struck terrific centuries as Sri Lanka posted a huge 344/9.

Mendis clobbered 14 fours and six sixes to make 122 off 77 balls and was involved in two century partnerships. He added 102 runs with Pathum Nissanka (51) for the second wicket and 111 with Samarawickrama for the third.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 344/9 in 50 overs (Pathum Nissanka 51, Kusal Mendis 122, Sadeera Samarawickrama 108; Hasan Ali 4/71).

Pakistan: 345/4 in 48.2 overs (Abdullah Shafique 113, Mohammad Rizwan 131 not out, Saud Shakeel 31, Iftikhar Ahmed 22 not out).

(Published 10 October 2023, 17:21 IST)
