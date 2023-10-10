Rizwan, Shafique lead Pakistan to World Cup record win over Sri Lanka

Opener Abdullah Shafique and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan smashed fine centuries as Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in a high-scoring World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Shafique, playing only his fifth ODI, slammed a 103-ball 113, while Rizwan battled cramps to hit an unbeaten 131 and shared a 95-run partnership with Saud Shakeel (31) to help Pakistan overhaul Sri Lanka's total of 344/9 in 48.2 overs, making it the highest-ever run chase in the tournament's history.

Following their second win in the tournament, Pakistan climbed one spot to second on the points table behind leaders New Zealand.