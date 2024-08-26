Rohan Jaitley, son of late Arun Jaitley, favourite to become BCCI Secretary should Jay Shah take up ICC post: Reports

According to the Dainik Bhaskar, the current President of the Delhi & District Cricket Association, Rohan Jaitley, is the front runner for the post.

Rohan, who is the son of the late Arun Jaitley, has been serving as the President of the DDCA for the past 4 years, and was recently elected for a second term unanimously by the Delhi association, according to the Hindustan Times.

Following his father's footsteps, Rohan Jaitley became a lawyer focusing on SC and Delhi HC cases. Earlier this year, he was also named as a Central Government Standing Counsel for the Delhi High Court.

And in similar fashion to his father, Rohan took up cricket administration when he was elected to the DDCA presidency in 2020. Previously, his late father, after whom the Delhi cricket stadium is named, served as the DDCA President for 14 years.

His main competitors for the post are likely Congress Rajya Sabha MP and current BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla, Maharashtra BJP heavyweight and BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal.

Others include former CAB president Avishek Dalmiya and other young state unit officials such as Punjab's Dilsher Khanna, Goa's Vipul Phadke and Chattisgarh's Prabhtej Bhatia, a former IPL Governing Council member.

Whether Shah will be interested to throw his hat in the ring will be clear by August 27, the last date for filing nominations for the chairman's post.



(With PTI Inputs)