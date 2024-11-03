Rohit Sharma hints at missing opening Test against Australia

<p>Team India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday hinted at missing opening Test against Australia due to personal reasons.</p><p>"Not sure whether I will be going, fingers crossed," he said.</p><p>"We will focus on (upcoming) Australia series, and not look too far ahead." he added.</p><p>Rohit described the unprecedented 0-3 whitewash to New Zealand at home as "a very low point of my career" and took full responsibility for the debacle in the Test series.</p>.Time running out for struggling India stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma.<p>India faced a humiliating 0-3 defeat at home for the first time ever after suffering a 25-run defeat in the third Test against New Zealand here.</p><p>Set a target of 147, India were all out for 121. The hosts also suffered embarrassing defeats in the first two Tests of the series.</p><p>"Something like this will be a very low point of my career and I take full responsibility for it," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.</p><p>He added that losing a Test series like this at home is not "easily digestible".</p><p>"Yes absolutely (bitter pill to swallow). Losing a series, a Test match, is never easy... something that is not easily digestible. We didn't play our best cricket. New Zealand played better throughout the series. There were a lot of mistakes we did," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.</p>