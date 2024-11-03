Home
Rohit Sharma hints at missing opening Test against Australia

'Not sure whether I will be going, fingers crossed,' he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 08:40 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 08:40 IST
Sports NewsRohit SharmaCricketBorder-Gavaskar Trophy

