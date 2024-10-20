Rohit proud of team's fightback

<p>Bengaluru: Rohit Sharma had disarmed the critics on the second day of the opening Test itself by admitting that he had erred in judging the pitch after India were bowled out for 46 by New Zealand. Though India lost the match by eight wickets here on Sunday after raising the glimmer of hope of a win, the skipper said he was proud of the way the team fought back. Excerpts from his post-match address to the media. </p>.<p><strong>On the fightback after crashing to 46 all out:</strong> </p>.With his left leg in strap, Shami bowls with intensity .<p>In the second innings with the bat, to come out and play like that, it felt like we were ahead in the game at one stage. We didn't feel like we were 350 behind and that is something that I am really proud of. When the guys are showing that kind of attitude on the field with the bat, it shows that the mindset is very clear and the guys want to go out there and play with freedom and try and see how we can put the pressure back on the opposition. All in all, I thought, except for that first couple of hours, three hours, I thought we played very good Test cricket. </p>.<p><strong>On the way forward:</strong></p>.<p>We have lost such matches before and we have made a comeback after that. So, we will try not to think too much about this Test match and how we have to play in the next two Test matches. What we have to do and how we have to defeat the team. It is very important for us to think about this. So, when we go to Pune, we will think about the pitch and what kind of team we can play. Once we go there, we will talk about all this.</p>.<p><strong>On the message to the players:</strong> </p>.No final-day twist, New Zealand triumph by 8 wickets for first Test win in India in 36 years.<p>We don't change our mindset based on one game or one series. The messages are thrown at them quite early at the start. And then they know exactly where they stand and what the situation is of the team. So, yeah, I don't think I am going to talk anything different from what I have been talking to them. It's pretty simple. Anyone who gets an opportunity will have to try and make an impact in the game. That is the simple message that we keep talking about.</p>.<p><strong>On Pant's injury status:</strong></p><p>Yeah, look, about his injury, I think he had a massive operation on his leg. So, we all know what he went through. So, it's just to be a little careful about where he is at and what he is to us. Even when he was batting, he was not comfortably running. He was trying to only put the ball in the stands. But, again, with someone like him, we just need to be extra careful. Because he has had a lot of minor surgeries, one big surgery on his knee. And he went through a lot of trauma, to be honest, in the last one and a half years. So, it's just about being extra careful about him. When you are keeping, you have to bend every ball with your knee going down. And the wicket being what it was, we thought it is the right thing to do for him to stay inside and then get 100% ready for the next one.</p>