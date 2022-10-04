SA set huge target of 228 against India in third T20I

Rossouw dazzles as South Africa pile on 227/3 against India in third T20I

Quinton de Kock scored a blistering half-century (68 off 43 balls)

  • Oct 04 2022, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 21:16 ist

Rilee Rossouw scored his maiden T20I century to power South Africa to a mammoth 227 for 3 against India in the third and final match here on Tuesday.

Rossouw smashed 100 not out off 48 deliveries after India skipper Rohit Sharma invited South Africa to bat.

For India, Umesh Yadav (1/34) and Deepak Chahar (1/48) picked a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 227 for 3 in 20 Overs

India
South Africa
Sports News
Cricket
T20I

