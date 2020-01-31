RP Singh, Madal Lal named in Cricket Advisory Committee

"The term of appointment will be for one year," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2020, 19:03pm ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 20:04pm ist
R P Singh and Madan Lal.

Former India cricketers Rudra Pratap Singh, Madan Lal and Sulkashana Naik were on Friday appointed members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) by the BCCI.

The CAC's immediate task will be to pick replacements for outgoing selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda.

The CAC, which is also supposed to pick the head coaches for the national teams, was not in existence ever since Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy stepped down last year after conflict of interest allegations were levelled against them.

