Saurabh Tiwary to retire from professional cricket

"But I'm also sure that this is the right time for this. I feel that if you're not in the national team and IPL, it's better to vacate a spot in the state side for a youngster. Youngsters are getting a lot of chances in our Test team so I'm making this decision."

Tiwary scored 49 runs in the three ODIs that he played for the country in 2010. He amassed 8030 runs in 189 innings at an average of 47.51 including 22 hundreds and 34 fifties in 115 first-class matches.