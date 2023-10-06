Sehwag's interesting advice to fill up stands after images of empty Ahmedabad stadium go viral

Some on the internet speculated that office-goers would gradually make their way into the stadium in the evening.

Reports indicated that the stadium had around 40,000-45,000 spectators during the second innings of the match.

Former Indian star batter Virender Sehwag came up with an interesting proposal in response to the tweets about the vacant stadium in Ahmedabad posting on X. "Hopefully after office hours, there should be more people coming in. But for games not featuring Bharat, there should be free tickets for school and college children. With the fading interest in 50 over game, it will definitely help that youngsters get to experience a World Cup game and players get to play in front of a full stadium", he said on X.