ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Selection controversy hinders SA as SL, Bangla vie for knockout place

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, two sides who could be vying for the second spot from the group, have not had great build-up as well. Bangladesh lost 2-1 to minnows United States in a warm-up series while Sri Lanka lost to fellow group-mates Netherlands in a warm-up game. Sri Lanka though will not read too much into that defeat as they have a fairly decent side whichcould thrive in the Caribbean conditions. It’s a squad with a lot of young talent and they will be desperate to make a mark.