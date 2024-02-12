Selectors will now stop overestimating Shreyas Iyer's batting ability: Ian Chappell

Melbourne: Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell feels England under Ben Stokes will give India tough competition in the remainder of the Test series but backed the hosts to win it.

The marquee five-match series is locked at 1-1 after India and England pulled off thrilling victories in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad respectively.

"As the home side India should eventually win a tough series, but it has a real battle on their hands," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

"England under the aggressive leadership of Stokes are a far cry from the poorly captained Joe Root team that capitulated against spin on their last tour of the country," he added.