Shaheen Afridi was never offered vice-captaincy role: PCB

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday said the national selectors never offered vice-captaincy role to Shaheen Shah Afridi in the run-up to the next month’s T20 World Cup in the Americas.

Several reports claimed that Afridi was given a chance to be the deputy of Babar Azam when the Pakistan squad for the ICC showpiece was picked on Friday, but the left-arm pacer rejected the proposal.

“The selectors were shocked with this news because when they held their nearly two-hour online meeting on Friday, six out of seven selectors were not in favour of having a vice-captain to Babar Azam,” a source close to one of the national selectors told PTI.

“The minutes of the meeting are on record as per the instructions of the PCB Chairman. So, today’s news about Shaheen declining the vice-captaincy came as a big shock to the selectors,” he said.