Shakib back in Bangladesh fold, Mashrafe out of ODI mix

Shakib back in Bangladesh fold, Mashrafe out of ODI mix

Mashrafe's omission comes at a time when speculation is rife about the future of Bangladesh's longest-serving captain

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 04 2021, 17:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 17:09 ist
Shakib Al Hasan. Credit: Getty Images

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to Bangladesh's preliminary squads for the upcoming home series against West Indies after serving a one-year ban but former captain Mashrafe Mortaza has been left out of the ODI mix.

Shakib, 33, had been slapped with the ban last year for failing to report corrupt approaches but was recalled in both the test and one-day squads on Monday for Bangladesh's first international series since March.

Beginning on Jan. 20, Bangladesh will play three ODIs against West Indies followed by two tests next month.

Mashrafe's omission comes at a time when speculation is rife about the future of Bangladesh's longest-serving captain.

"We respect him, he has done a lot for the country," chief selector Minhajul Abedin said of the 37-year-old bowler.

"I have spoken to him in detail, so there's not going to be any misunderstanding. It was a tough decision but we have to consider the reality, and keep looking forward." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Shakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh
West Indies
ODI
Mashrafe Mortaza
Cricket

What's Brewing

5 Ravi Teja movies to watch before 'Krack'

5 Ravi Teja movies to watch before 'Krack'

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

Scientists identify ways of preventing next pandemic

Scientists identify ways of preventing next pandemic

South Korea towns face 'crisis of extinction'

South Korea towns face 'crisis of extinction'

 