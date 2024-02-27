Shami undergoes ankle surgery, set to miss IPL

Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami has undergone a successful surgery on his left achilles tendon, which rules him out of next month's Indian Premier League and possibly the T20 World Cup in June.

The 33-year-old, who last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia on November 19, went under the knife in London on Monday. Shami, who is eager to "get back on my feet soon" stares at a recovery time of a minimum of three months.

He will thus miss the IPL slated to be played from March 22 to May 26, as reported by PTI last week.

Shami is also a doubtful starter for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA.

"Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon! Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet," Shami tweeted, along with several pictures of him in the hospital, on X on Monday.