Shardul Thakur ruled out of second Test against England

Shardul Thakur ruled out of second Test against England

The touring side have the option of replacing Thakur with either a spinning all-rounder in Ravichandran Ashwin or a fourth seamer in Ishant Sharma

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 11 2021, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 20:53 ist
India's seamer Shardul Thakur. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Seamer Shardul Thakur will miss the second Test against England that starts at Lord's on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, India skipper Virat Kohli said on the eve of the match.

Thakur, who picked up four wickets in the first test at Trent Bridge, did not train with the team this week but should be fit for the third test at Headingley.

Also Read | Batting concerns for India

The touring side have the option of replacing Thakur with either a spinning all-rounder in Ravichandran Ashwin or a fourth seamer in Ishant Sharma.

England, meanwhile, have injury troubles of their own, with seamer Stuart Broad set to miss out due to a calf problem and fellow pacer James Anderson doubtful with a tight quad.

The two sides drew the opening game of the five-match series in Nottingham last week after the final day was called off due to rain without a single ball being bowled.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shardul Thakur
India vs England
Test match
Virat Kohli
Cricket
sports
Sports News

What's Brewing

Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder

Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

 