Shardul Thakur seeks help locating cricket kit at airport, Bhajji tweets to rescue

Travelling by air with heavy kit bags has proved tricky for many sportspersons. India pacer Shardul Thakur is the latest cricketer to face trouble at the airport with no one there to help locate the kit bags that he was unable to find at the Mumbai airport, as he returned from New Delhi after playing in the third ODI against South Africa

The all-rounder took to Twitter to seek help and found former India off-spinner and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh responding to his call.

"@airindiain can you send someone to help me at the luggage belt? Not the first time that my kit bags haven't arrived and no staff present at the location either!!" Shardul Thakur tweeted from the Mumbai airport terminal 2 on Wednesday night.

@airindiain can you send someone to help me at the luggage belt ? Not the first time that my kit bags haven’t arrived and no staff present at the location either !! — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) October 12, 2022

Harbhajan Singh responded to his call with a tweet.

"My dear, we will make sure you get your bag and our staff will be there to assist you... sorry for the inconvenience... (Ex Airindian Bhajji) we love you," Harbhajan wrote in his tweet.

My dear we will make sure you get your bag and our staff will will be there to assist you.. sorry for the inconvenience.. (Ex Airindian Bhajji) we love you https://t.co/RKyj3mWicE — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 12, 2022

Shardul Thakur finally got his kit bags with the help of the staff from another airline.

"@harbhajan_singh Bhajji pa love you too (Heart emoji) I got help from @flyspicejet staff," he added.

@harbhajan_singh Bhajji pa love you tooo ❤️ I got help from @flyspicejet staff — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) October 12, 2022

Shardul Thakur was part of the Indian team that defeated South Africa 2-1 in a three-match ODI series. He was in the playing XI in all three ODIs, returning with figures of 2-35, 1-36, and 0-8.

The Mumbai pacer will now fly to Australia to join the Indian squad as a standby for the T20 World Cup 2022.