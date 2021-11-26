Shreyas Iyer hits 100 in Test debut against New Zealand

Picking up from his overnight score of 75, Iyer looked comfortable at the crease as he hit two fours in the first over off Kyle Jamieson

  • Nov 26 2021, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 11:04 ist
Shreyas Iyer celebrates after scoring a century. Credit: AFP Photo

Shreyas Iyer raced to a century in his Test debut on Friday. Friday is the second day of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

Picking up from his overnight score of 75, Iyer looked comfortable at the crease as he hit two fours in the first over off Kyle Jamieson, the Black Caps' standout bowler on Thursday.

Iyer reached his unbeaten 100 off 157 balls with 12 fours and two sixes to steady India after an afternoon wobble on the first day.

The debutant lost his overnight partner Ravindra Jadeja, who couldn't add to his score of 50 runs, to probing lines of Tim Southee early Friday.

India were 288 for 5.

Shreyas Iyer
New Zealand
India
Test cricket
Sports News
Cricket

