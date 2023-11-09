Some of the greatest ODI centuries

Whenever members of the 1983 World Cup team speak about the triumph, they can’t stop reminiscing the unbeaten 175 Kapil hit against Zimbabwe that ensured India stayed on course for a semifinal spot. At 17/5 India looked cooked against an inspired Zimbabwe but Kapil, who was the only one in the squad who believed they could dethrone the mighty West Indies, showed why he’s rated as one of the greatest all-rounders to have played the sport. Seething with anger inside following the harakiri by his batters, Kapil took out his frustration on Zimbabwe to conjure the highest ODI knock then. Batting with the tail, Kapil smacked 16 boundaries and six sixes as Indians, listening on radio commentary like the rest of the world owning to an issue with live TV coverage for the game, went bonkers. That knock acted as a catalyst for the team as they went on to achieve something special weeks later at Lord’s.