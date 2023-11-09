Some of the greatest ODI centuries

Moment Glenn Maxwell raised his arms in celebration after scoring an epochal 201 not out to power Australians to an incredible come-from-behind win over Afghanistan in their World Cup game in Mumbai, the cricketing world was instantly debating whether it was the greatest ever ODI century. Although Aussie skipper Pat Cummins felt it was the ‘greatest’ innings he’d ever seen, is it the best knock ever? DH takes a look at some of those innings.
Kapil Dev (India) — 175 not out vs Zimbabwe — Tunbridge Wells June 18, 1983
Whenever members of the 1983 World Cup team speak about the triumph, they can’t stop reminiscing the unbeaten 175 Kapil hit against Zimbabwe that ensured India stayed on course for a semifinal spot. At 17/5 India looked cooked against an inspired Zimbabwe but Kapil, who was the only one in the squad who believed they could dethrone the mighty West Indies, showed why he’s rated as one of the greatest all-rounders to have played the sport. Seething with anger inside following the harakiri by his batters, Kapil took out his frustration on Zimbabwe to conjure the highest ODI knock then. Batting with the tail, Kapil smacked 16 boundaries and six sixes as Indians, listening on radio commentary like the rest of the world owning to an issue with live TV coverage for the game, went bonkers. That knock acted as a catalyst for the team as they went on to achieve something special weeks later at Lord’s.
Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa) — 175 vs Australia — Johannesburg, March 12, 2006
For about four hours, Gibbs and South Africa witnessed a masterclass from Ricky Ponting whose 164 off 105 balls took Australia to 434/4 in the deciding game of the five-match series. No team had ever chased such a target but Gibbs, who like Ponting loves to gamble, was thinking about nothing more than the bounty. One of the most dangerous batters, Gibbs helped South Africa pull off a record chase with a blistering 175 off just 111 balls. Many neutrals who had turned off after Australia's innings assuming they would canter home, headed back to TV sets after hearing about Gibbs' rampage. Gibbs departed in the 32nd over but his carnage was enough for the rest of his batters to complete the job.
Sachin Tendulkar (India) — 134 vs Australia — Sharjah, April 24, 1998
Just days after scoring an incredible 143 to steer India into the final, Tendulkar returned to torment the Australians yet again in a performance that’s been called ‘Desert Storm’. It was the era in Indian cricket when the complete hopes of the team rested on Tendulkar’s small but strong shoulders. Tendulkar, who always thrived against the Aussies, was in irresistible form as he single-handedly bludgeoned them, a knock which inspired a whole generation of cricketers. Tendulkar stepping down to smack the late spin great Shane Warne for a straight six and the corresponding playback commentary from Tony Greig is probably one of the most endearing visuals in the cricketing vault.
Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka) — 107 not out vs Australia — Lahore, March 17, 1996
Sri Lanka had changed the script of playing ODIs back then to storm into the final very few envisaged. Openers with the licence to smash anything in their sight, middle-order batters then building on the foundation was skipper Arjuna Ranatunga’s template. But like in the semifinal against India, the formula failed in the final too as Sri Lanka were reduced to 23/2 chasing Australia’s competitive target of 242. Arrive De Silva - the original Mad Max - scored an unbeaten 107 off 124 balls as Sri Lanka, despite the early wobble, eventually coasted home to 245/3 in 46.2 overs. One of Sri Lanka’s finest batters shone like a diamond on Sri Lanka’s greatest night.
Viv Richards (West Indies) -- 189 not out vs England -- Manchester, May 31, 1984
When Richards was on song, there wasn't force in the world that could stop the brooding West Indian. The gum-chewing batter, possessing the swagger of a rockstar, could lay siege to any bowling attack he wanted to. On the last day of May in 1984, he chose England and the end result was pure carnage. Richards cracked a 170-ball 189 which was a world record score until 1997. The best part of the knock is the way Richards single-handedly destroyed England. He was on 96 when West Indies were 166/9 but Richards stitched a 106-run stand with Michael Holding (12) to slay England.
Rohit Sharma (India) -- 264 vs Sri Lanka -- Kolkata, Nov 13, 2014
The famed Eden Gardens has witnessed several famous knocks and Rohit Sharma's 264 -- the highest individual score in ODIs -- will definitely rank as amongst one of the finest. Most players share a special bond with certain grounds like Sachin Tendulkar does with Sydney Cricket Ground, Dilip Vengsarkar with the Lord's, Shane Warne with Melbourne Cricket Ground... Rohit does the same with Eden Gardens. With the City of Joy deep into the festive spirit, Rohit gave the faithful a Diwali bonus with one of the most charismatic. Typically there was no brutality but just gorgeous stroke play as Rohit littered the expansive Eden with 33 boundaries and 9 sixes.
Adam Gilchrist (Australia) -- 149 vs Sri Lanka -- Bridgetown, April 28, 2007
The 2007 World Cup final was all about revenge for Australia. After being outplayed in the 1996 final, the Aussies, gunning for a hat-trick of world titles, were determined to demolish Sri Lanka. Playing with extra fire was opener Adam Gilchrist. Not enjoying the best of campaigns, the dangerous Gilchrist chose the final to make a statement and what a statement it was in the end. Playing with a squash ball inside his left glove, Gilchrist set the tempo in a rain-curtailed final, smashing 149 off 104 balls as Aussies posted 281/4.
Compiled by Sidney Kiran