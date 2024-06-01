Sourav Ganguly in favour of impact player but wants teams to decide their picks at toss

"He was superb for us (DC) in the IPL. I was so happy to see the way he came back, because I have always said that he is a special player," Ganguly said.

"Even earlier, I have said that he is exceptional. You don't want such talent to be lost for such disastrous reasons (accident). He has really worked hard to get back to where he is and he is the Rishabh Pant of old."

Ganguly also hoped that the Bengal selectors will pick India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha as he looks to return to his home state from Tripura.

"He wants to play for Bengal and rightfully so. He is a Bengal boy," Ganguly said.

"He went away to Tripura for two years because he was playing there as a professional. He has finished that and he wants to be in Bengal. I am sure the selectors will pick him for Bengal.

"I am not involved in Bengal cricket at the moment. I didn't fight for the presidentship when I finished (my) BCCI (stint). I have just taken a break. Whatever the selectors and the officials decide, they will do," he added.