South Africa frustrate Australia after following on in Sydney

S Africa frustrate Aus after following on in Sydney

Australia, who declared on 475 for four on Saturday to try and force a result in the rain-disrupted test, enforced the follow-on with a lead of 220

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • Jan 08 2023, 08:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 11:14 ist
Maharaja, Harmer partnership in game against Australia. Credit: AFP Photo

South Africa continued to frustrate Australia on the final day of the rain-disrupted third test on Sunday, reaching tea on 46 for one in their second innings after being dismissed for 255 in the first knock after lunch.

The South Africa captain has struggled throughout the tour and was again found wanting at the top of the order, falling to his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins for the fourth time in the three tests.

His 10 runs took his tally in the series to 56 runs in six innings at an average of a shade over nine runs.

South Africa's other opener Sarel Erwee survived to the break alongside Heinrich Klaasen with both batsmen set to resume for the final session of the series on 18 not out.

