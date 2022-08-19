South Africa thrash England in 1st Test match

South Africa thrash England by an innings and 12 runs in 1st Test

No England batsman made more than 35 runs on Friday

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Aug 19 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 22:28 ist
South Africa's players celebrate after England's James Anderson is bowled by South Africa's Marco Jansen. Credit: AFP Photo

South Africa hammered England by an innings and 12 runs to win the first Test at Lord's on Friday.

The victory, achieved with more than two days to spare, saw the Proteas take a 1-0 lead in a three-match series and was England's first loss under the red-ball leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum after four successive wins.

England were bowled out for just 149 in their second innings after South Africa made 326 in reply to the hosts' first-innings 165 during a match where most of the first day was lost to rain.

Also Read | Uncapped Kiran Navgire picked for T20Is, Jhulan back in ODI squad for England tour

No England batsman made more than 35 on Friday, with South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje taking three wickets for no runs in 10 balls after lunch following spinner Keshav Maharaj's double strike.

Brief scores

England 1st innings: 165 (O Pope 73; K Rabada 5-52, A Nortje 3-63)

South Africa 1st innings: 326 (S Erwee 73; S Broad 3-71, B Stokes 3-71)

England 2nd innings: 149 (A Nortje 3-47)

Result: South Africa won by an innings and 12 runs. South Africa lead three-match series 1-0

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

South Africa
England
Cricket
Sports News
Test match

What's Brewing

Male ‘period dignity officer’ in Scotland invites wrath

Male ‘period dignity officer’ in Scotland invites wrath

Court orders Ola to pay Rs 95K to man for overcharging

Court orders Ola to pay Rs 95K to man for overcharging

Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest

Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

 