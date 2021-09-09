South Africa to host India in end-of-year Test series

South Africa to host India in end-of-year Test series

Two Tests will be played in Johannesburg, from December 17 to 21 and from January 3 to 7

AFP
AFP, Johannesburg,
  • Sep 09 2021, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 18:41 ist
Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket Graeme Smith. Credit: AFP File Photo

Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket Graeme Smith announced on Thursday that South Africa will welcome India during the 2020/2021 season in what he described as "a full tour" which will include three Test matches.

Smith was speaking at a televised launch of the forthcoming campaign.

Two Tests will be played in Johannesburg, from December 17 to 21 and from January 3 to 7. Centurion will host the second Test from December 26 to 30.

They will be part of the world Test championship.

The Test series will be followed by three one-day internationals and four T20 internationals, which will be shared between Cape Town and Paarl.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cricket
Sports News
Indian cricket
Test cricket
India News
South Africa

What's Brewing

Ashwin makes white ball return

Ashwin makes white ball return

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

 