SA send batsmen packing for 55 runs, pin India at 327

South Africa vs India first Test: SA send batsmen packing for 55 runs, pin India at 327

K L Rahul, the mainstay of India's first innings, fell to Kagiso Rabada at 123

PTI
PTI, Centurion,
  • Dec 28 2021, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 16:16 ist
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (L) celebrates with teaamate South Africa's Aiden Markram (R) after the dismissal of India's KL Rahul (not seen) during the third day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 28, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

India lost seven wickets for 55 runs during the opening session on Day 3 to be 327 all out in the first Test against South Africa here on Tuesday.

After Day 2 was washed out, India resumed their innings at 272 for three.

K L Rahul (123) and Ajinkya Rahane (48) added one and eight respectively to their overnight scores with Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada running through India's middle and lower-order.

Jasprit Bumrah (14) and Mohammad Siraj (4) added 19 valuable runs for the 10th wicket in an otherwise disappointing batting performance by the Indians on Day 3.

The home team bowlers, who looked rusty on Day 1, extracted much more out of the surface at SuperSport Park.

Brief Scores:

India 327 all out in 105.3 overs (K L Rahul 123, Mayank Agarwal 60; Lungi Ngidi 6/72, Kagiso Rabada 3/72).

Check out the latest DH videos here:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

South Africa
India
Test match
Sports News
Cricket
India vs South Africa

What's Brewing

Massive protest over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling

Massive protest over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

2021: BSY's exit, dismal Covid scenes in Karnataka

2021: BSY's exit, dismal Covid scenes in Karnataka

NY curbs: K'taka hospitality sector to lose Rs 500 cr

NY curbs: K'taka hospitality sector to lose Rs 500 cr

 