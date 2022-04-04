South Africa win 1st Test as Bangladesh all out for 53

South Africa raced to a 220-run victory in the first test after Bangladesh's collapse to 53 all out on the morning of the final day on Monday.

Bangladesh lasted only 19 overs in its second innings and South Africa needed only two bowlers to roll the tourists out.

They were both spinners, with left-armer Keshav Maharaj collecting 7-32 and offspinner Simon Harmer 3-21.

It was a surprisingly sudden end to the match after Bangladesh had hopes of possibly pulling off its first test victory over South Africa by needing 274 runs in the final innings.

But the tourists slumped to 11-3 at the close of play on Day 4 and the wickets continued to tumble dramatically on the morning of Day 5.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (26) and tailender Taskin Ahmed (14) were the only Bangladesh batters to reach double figures and South Africa needed less than an hour of play on Monday to take those remaining seven wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the two-test series.

