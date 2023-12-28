South Africa beat India by innings and 32 runs to win first Test

South Africa shredded through the Indian batting line-up to claim victory by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test on Thursday, securing the win inside three days and ensuring their proud home record against the tourists remains intact.

The home attack dismissed India for 131 in their second innings after South Africa had earlier scored 408 for a 163-run first innings lead.

Only Virat Kohli provided any resistance in an alarming collapse as debutant Nandre Burger took four wickets, Marco Jansen three and Kagiso Rabada two.

With only two tests being played, South Africa cannot lose the series and remain the only country where India have yet to win an away series.