Legendary South African all-rounder Mike Procter dies

"Mike was not just a giant on the field but a beacon of hope and inspiration off it. His commitment to transforming the game, ensuring its growth among all sectors of our population, and mentoring hundreds of underprivileged youngsters in the Durban area, stands as a testament to his character and passion for cricket," said CSA president Rihan Richards in a statement.

Procter's achievements, including his remarkable record of twice taking a hat-trick and scoring a century in the same match, and his world-record six consecutive Currie Cup centuries for Rhodesia as it was then in 1970-71, highlight his extraordinary talent and impact on the game.

Despite the sporting boycott against apartheid that limited his Test appearances, Procter's performances remained legendary. He enthralled fans who turned out to watch him perform for Natal, Gloucestershire and Western Province.

"Cricket South Africa extends its deepest sympathies to Procter's wife, Maryna, and their children, Greg, Jessica, and Tammy, during this difficult time.

"His passing is a great loss to the cricketing world, but his legacy as a player, coach, mentor, and champion of growth and transformation in the game will forever be cherished and remembered," CSA said.