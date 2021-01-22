Sri Lanka win toss and elect to bat in the second Test against England

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and elected to bat on the opening day of the second and final test against England at the Galle International Stadium on Friday.

The home side lost the first test by seven wickets after electing to bat first before being skittled for a paltry 135.

They have dropped batsman Kusal Mendis after his run of four test ducks in a row was broken by a modest 15 in the second innings of the first test. He has been replaced by Oshada Fernando.

Spinning all-rounder Ramesh Mendis comes into the side on a wicket that has been dried out by an unusual lack of rain in the build-up and is expected to offer turn from day one.

There is also a return for Sri Lanka's leading fast bowler Suranga Lakmal, who missed their last three tests due to injury.

England have made one change from the opening test with seamer James Anderson given the chance to add to his 600 test wickets in place of Stuart Broad.

The switch was widely expected with England coach Chris Silverwood confirming they would make changes, with perhaps the only surprise being they did not rotate more of their bowlers ahead of a long tour to the sub-continent.

England are seeking a fifth away test victory in a row for the first time since 1913. They travel to India for four matches directly after the completion of this series.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando.

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (captain), Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, James Anderson.