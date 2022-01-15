'Stats don't lie': Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli

Stunned cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli for being 'India's most successful' Test captain

Kohli took India to the top of world rankings and made them a formidable force in all conditions

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 15 2022, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2022, 22:14 ist
Kohli ended his seven-year reign as India's most successful Test captain. Credit: Reuters Photo

Virat Kohli's unexpected decision to quit Test captaincy stunned the cricketing world, which lauded the Indian star batter for taking his team to new heights.

Kohli ended his seven-year reign as India's most successful Test captain with memorable series wins in England and Australia being the highlight.

"Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India. Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he'd continue to shine for India as a player," tweeted former teammate Suresh Raina.

Kohli took India to the top of the world rankings and made them a formidable force in all conditions.

Also Read | Virat Kohli steps down as India's Test captain

"When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign," wrote former India opener Wasim Jaffer.

The great Virender Sehwag wrote: Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India's Test Captain. Stats don't lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat."

"It’s always an honour to lead the dynamic Indian team. And the decision to step down is an emotional heavy moment. A journey well travelled," added former India skipper Mohamad Azharuddin.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan wrote: "Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli's name will be up there, not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli."

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Virat Kohli
Cricket
Sports News
BCCI
Irfan Pathan
Suresh Raina
Wasim Jaffer
Virender Sehwag
Mohammed Azharuddin

What's Brewing

Three lakh take holy dip in Ganga amid Covid surge

Three lakh take holy dip in Ganga amid Covid surge

Will 2022 be the year when Covid-19 ends?

Will 2022 be the year when Covid-19 ends?

Pujara-Rahane duo: Time to look beyond tried and tested

Pujara-Rahane duo: Time to look beyond tried and tested

 