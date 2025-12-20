Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Suryakumar Yadav needs just one innings, we know how dangerous he can be: Tilak Varma

"I was just saying (to him) that just middle a few balls, just wait and just be calm and take the few balls' times," Tilak told reporters.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 06:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 December 2025, 06:15 IST
Sports NewsCricketSuryakumar Yadavtilak varma

Follow us on :

Follow Us