Suryakumar Yadav stresses on the need to use powerplay more effectively after second T20I

Gqeberha (South Africa): Captain Suryakumar Yadav emphasised on the need for Indian batters to use powerplay segment more effectively if the team wants to win the third T20I and level the series against South Africa.

Batting first at St. George’s Park, India were off to a meek start after losing openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal for zero as Proteas reduced visitors to 6 for two in two overs.

It was in stark contrast to South Africa’s start to their chase of a revised target of 152 in 15 overs, as the hosts scored 42 in just 2.5 overs.

"The message was loud and clear. They (SA openers) batted beautifully in the first five-six overs. That's the brand of cricket we were talking about. But we are really looking forward to the third T20I," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation ceremony.