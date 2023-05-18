Suryansh Shedge replaces injured Jaydev Unadkat at LSG

Suryansh Shedge replaces injured Jaydev Unadkat at LSG

Playing in their second IPL season, LSG are currently placed third in the standings with 15 points from 13 matches

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 18 2023, 18:48 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 18:48 ist
Suryansh Shedge. Credit: Instagram/suryanshshedge

Young Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge has been picked as a replacement for injured seamer Jaydev Unadkat in Lucknow Super Giants, the IPL franchise said on Thursday.

The replacement comes more than two weeks after Unadkat was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL because of a left-shoulder injury, which he sustained while training in the nets.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday brought Suryansh Shedge on board as a replacement for the injured Jaydev Unadkat for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023," the LSG said in a statement.

Suryansh joins LSG for Rs 20 lakh, the franchise informed.

The 20-year-old Shedge was included in Mumbai's 17-member Ranji squad last season after scoring 184 runs in eight games and claiming 12 wickets in the U-25 State A Trophy.

Unadkat's injury happened on the same day as that of LSG's regular captain KL Rahul, who hurt his right leg while chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1.

Playing in their second IPL season, LSG are currently placed third in the standings with 15 points from 13 matches.

They have so far won seven and lost five matches, and as far as their playoffs prospects are concerned, LSG are facing a must-win game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Saturday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
Lucknow Super Giants
Jaydev Unadkat
Indian Premier League
IPL

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

 