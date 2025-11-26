<p>Bengaluru: Momentum is one of the most talked about things in the cricketing circles. Every team likes to pick it up along the way in any competition and while in a rough patch, they look to regain it. </p><p>In the Indian domestic scene, as the caravan now shifts to the T20s from Ranji Trophy, in-form sides will look to carry the momentum from red-ball cricket into the white. </p><p>Karnataka, who sit atop in their group with 21 points from five games, would want to do just that when their Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (SMAT) begins against Uttarakhand in Ahmedabad on November 26. </p><p>While most players in the Karnataka squad have been retained by their respective IPL franchises, a few proven and some fresh faces without a franchise, will also look to show their worth before the mini auction on December 16.</p><p>The most notable player on the list is Mayank Agarwal, who was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Shrijith KL, who is yet to make his IPL debut, was also released by Mumbai Indians. That being said, players like Macneil Noronha, Shikhar Shetty and a few Karnataka youngsters will hope to raise the roof in hopes of bagging an IPL contract.</p>.'We wanted India to grovel': South African coach Shukri Conrad creates row as hosts struggle.<p> Karnataka have been pitted in a tricky group alongside Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Saurashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Tripura and Uttarakhand. </p><p><strong>Stardust</strong></p><p>Hardik Pandya, in Baroda colours, will be expected to make his much-awaited comeback from injury, having not played any competitive game since the Asia Cup in September. </p><p>Shardul Thakur, who was traded to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants, will lead the defending champions Mumbai, who have also named Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan in their ranks. </p><p>World’s No. 1 T20 bowler Varun Chakravarthy will lead a sloppy Tamil Nadu side, who have dug themselves into a rabbit hole in the red-ball format. </p><p>Out-of-favour India quick Mohammed Shami, who has 20 wickets to his name in four Ranji games, has been picked for Bengal, while Vidarbha welcome veteran India pacer Umesh Yadav back into the action after a year. </p><p>The Elite Group will see 32 teams divided into four different Groups, A, B, C and D, while the Plate Group consists of six teams. </p><p>Each Elite Group team will play each other once, with the top two teams qualifying for the Super League phase, which will be followed by a final. </p><p>In the Plate Group, teams play each other once and the top two teams will qualify for the final.</p><p>The finalists will then be promoted to the Elite Group for the next season. </p><p>The Group Stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be played from November 26 to December 8, while the Super League will run from December 12 to December 16 in Indore, with the final on December 18.</p>