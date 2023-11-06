T Dilip story: From giving maths tuition to being Team India's 'BTS Man' in World Cup

The man, who has become quite the centre of attention with his dressing room speeches and made BCCI.TV's oft-criticised banal content look good with his fielding medal ceremonies, has been around the system forever.

Dilip is perhaps the best example of someone who has risen through the ranks, coaching in a state cricket academy's junior age-group programme, serving as an assistant fielding coach in the now defunct IPL side Deccan Chargers while also spending a decade at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

His has been a fascinating journey as his family never supported his cricketing ambitions and he gave part-time maths tuition to school kids to supplement his income which would in turn help him to fund his own coaching.

"Dilip is a very hard working coach. He worked as an assistant with Mike Young, a baseball coach, who was head fielding coach at Deccan Chargers. He had good results in his Levels 2 and 3 courses. He then extensively worked with R. Sridhar at NCA.

"For years, he was part of 150-day per year coaching contracts that used to be given," a BCCI source, who has keenly tracked the developments at NCA, told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Since 2012 Dilip has worked at various, ZCA (Zonal Cricket Academy) and National Cricket Academy (NCA) age-group camps. He has worked with the likes of Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Yashashvi Jaiswal during his NCA days and hence, there is a familiarity with the younger group of cricketers in the national set-up.