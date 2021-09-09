T20 WC 2021: A look at five iconic India vs Pakistan World Cup matches

On October 24, India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan at Sharjah to kick-start their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. The rivals last faced each other in the 2019 World Cup. The high octane meeting is among the most-watched sporting events in the world. India remain undefeated against Pakistan at World Cup events and the Kohli-led team would look to keep the record intact.

Here are the top five matches between India and Pakistan at World Cup events.

Bengaluru, 1996

The 1996 quarter-final was one of the most intense encounters between the two teams. The Bengaluru crowd was witness to some of the iconic moments in Indian cricket history. Navjot Singh Sidhu's 93 and Ajay Jadeja's vital knock of 45 runs from 25 balls took India to 287. During the chase, Pakistan's Aamer Sohail and Saeed Anwar gave the team a steady start until the former got on the nerves of Venkatesh Prasad. After back-to-back hitting boundaries off Prasad, Sohail pointed towards the boundary as if he was saying to Prasad to "fetch the ball". However, Venky's next ball uprooted the Sohail's off stump, changing the course of the match altogether. India won by 39 runs.

Manchester, 1999

At Old Trafford, India, helped by Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin'd half-centuries, set 228 as the target for Pakistan However, Prasad and Javagal Srinath tore through Pakistan batting line-up to dismiss them for 180. Prasad bagged the Man of the Match award for his five-wicket-haul.

Centurion, 2003

Saeed Anwar shined in this World Cup encounter and took Pakistan to a challenging 273. Sachin Tendulkar started India's chase swiftly, and unfortunately missed his ton by two runs. But his 98 ensured that India comfortably reached home with six wickets to spare, and Tendulkar's six over point off Akhtar's ball became a moment of the match.

Johannesburg, 2007 T20 WC

The inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, with the 20-over format in the nascent stage, became one of the most entertaining tournaments in the history of this format. A young Indian squad, led by MS Dhoni, won the tournament against Pakistan in the final. Batting first, India put 157 on board. Misbah ul-Haq guided Pakistan's chase and took his side into the last over. At one point, it seemed he had nearly won it for Pakistan but eventually ended up scooping a fuller delivery from Joginder Sharma into Sreeshant's hands. India won the closely fought match by five runs.

Mohali, 2011

The 2011 World Cup semi-final was a high-profile match, with both Prime Ministers present in the stands. A vintage Sachin Tendulkar knock of 85 runs propelled India to 260. India won the match by 29 runs thanks to a brilliant performance by their bowlers to enter the final and eventually emerge as the world champion.

Check out the latest DH videos here: