T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan's Rashid hails team effort after special New Zealand win

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan praised the team's collective display after they claimed an emphatic 84-run victory over New Zealand in the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (80) and Ibrahim Zadrau (44) combined for 103 runs to power Afghanistan to a total of 159, before Rashid and Fazalhaq Farooqi took four wickets apiece as New Zealand were skittled out for just 75.

"One of the greatest performances from us in T20I cricket against a big team. It is a great team effort," Rashid said after the win at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.