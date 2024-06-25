T20 World Cup 2024 | All records set by Rohit Sharma in India vs Australia match

- Maximum sixes by an Indian in the T20 World Cup

During his innings, Sharma hit 8 sixes and broke Yuvraj Singh's record of 7 sixes, securing the position of the most prolific Indian six-hitter in a T20 World Cup match.

- Third fastest 50 by an Indian

Rohit made 50 runs in just 19 balls and marked the third quickest half century by an Indian in the T20 World Cup match.

- First one to make 200 sixes in the T20s

Sharma tops the list after becoming the first batter in the world to hit 200 sixes in the T20 World Cup.

- Second maximum sixes in the T20 World Cup tournament

Sharma surpassed Jos Buttler and David Warner to become the second-most prolific six hitter. He struck 48 sixes in 42 innings in the T20 World Cup.

- Maximum sixes against Opposition in international cricket

Sharma built the record for hitting the most sixes against a single opponent in all international matches. He hit 132 sixes in the Tests, ODIs and T20s altogether.