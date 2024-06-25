T20 World Cup 2024 | All records set by Rohit Sharma in India vs Australia match

Rohit Sharma - 'the hitman' - had a fantastic game as India beat Australia by 24 runs in the Super Eight T20 World Cup match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia, on Monday.
Before being dismissed by Mitchell Starc, Sharma struck 92 runs for 41 balls which include 8 sixes and 7 fours.
Have a look below at all the records broken by Sharma in a single match against Australia:
- Maximum runs in the T20 Internationals
Sharma surpassed Pakistan's Babar Azam to become the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup tournament.
- Highest score in T20 World Cup by an Indian captain
The Indian cricket team's captain outpaced Virat Kohli's 57 runs by his 92 to register as the highest score by an Indian captain in the T20 World Cup.
His individual score was also the second highest by any captain, after Chris Gayle's 98 in a 2010 match against India.
- Maximum sixes by an Indian in the T20 World Cup
During his innings, Sharma hit 8 sixes and broke Yuvraj Singh's record of 7 sixes, securing the position of the most prolific Indian six-hitter in a T20 World Cup match.
- Third fastest 50 by an Indian
Rohit made 50 runs in just 19 balls and marked the third quickest half century by an Indian in the T20 World Cup match.
- First one to make 200 sixes in the T20s
Sharma tops the list after becoming the first batter in the world to hit 200 sixes in the T20 World Cup.
- Second maximum sixes in the T20 World Cup tournament
Sharma surpassed Jos Buttler and David Warner to become the second-most prolific six hitter. He struck 48 sixes in 42 innings in the T20 World Cup.
- Maximum sixes against Opposition in international cricket
Sharma built the record for hitting the most sixes against a single opponent in all international matches. He hit 132 sixes in the Tests, ODIs and T20s altogether.
- Maximum sixes hit as opener in international cricket
Sharma shared the same stage as Gayle's record of 529 sixes as an opener in the international cricket.
- Fourth Indian to hit above 19,000 international runs
Sharma became the fourth Indian who tool his run rate over 19,000 mark in the international cricket. The first three places have been secured by Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid amongst the Indian cricketers.
- Second highest score by an Indian in the T20 World Cup tournament
The 92 runs struck by Sharma were the second-highest score by an individual Indian in the T20 World Cup match. The first Indian cricketer to have registered the milestone is Suresh Raina who holds the record with a score of 101 runs against the South Africa in 2010.