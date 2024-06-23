T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz, Zadran fire as Afghanistan shock Australia in World Cup

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran shared an opening stand of 118 to drive Afghanistan to a stunning 21-run win over Australia in St Vincent on Saturday and keep alive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup.

A win for Australia would have sent the 2021 champions and India into the last four, but even a second hat-trick in as many matches from Pat Cummins was not enough to keep their unbeaten record at the tournament intact.

Half centuries from Gurbaz and Zadran helped the Afghans rack up 148-6 in their 20 overs before their bowlers dismissed the Australians for 127 on a tricky Kingstown track.

Gulbadin Naib claimed 4-20 and Naveen-ul-Haq bagged 3-20, but it was the third century partnership of the tournament from Gurbaz and Zadran that laid the foundation for a win that also kept Bangladesh alive.

India top Group 1 on four points, ahead of Australia and Afghanistan on two, with Bangladesh alone in last place, with none.

India and Australia face off in St Lucia on Monday, while the Afghans stay in St Vincent to play Bangladesh in the final Super Eight match later that day.