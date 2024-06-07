T20 World Cup 2024 | Pakistan's surprise loss to USA sparks meme fest on social media

The US cricket team beat Pakistan in a Group A clash with an incredible all-round performance on Thursday amid the ongoing T20 World Cup. Despite being underdogs in the game, the former matched Pakistan’s 159-run total in a thrilling Super Over. The Pakistani fans took to social media to express their disappointment over the unexpected loss.
Social media was flooded with memes and jokes as the fans processed the loss and users took to X to chide the Pakistan team by calling it the 'Annamalai of cricket' for losing to USA and Zimbabwe.
Pakistan is like K Annamalai of cricket team, they fool ICC as one of the best cricket team but will loss even with USA & Zimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/8RngsEsx6R— Humo🌹 (@humo786) June 6, 2024
Another user called the loss "Unacceptable".
A loss to an emerging team is unacceptable. This isn't the Pakistan cricket we know and love.@CMShehbaz @MaryamNSharif @MaryamNSharif @OfficialDGISPR @MohsinnaqviC42 @najamsethi @HamidMirPAK @BBhuttoZardari @ayazakbar786 @SYahyaHussaini @iamqadirkhawaja pic.twitter.com/vuSMQETXX1— Hira Munir (@iHiraMunir) June 7, 2024
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was lambasted by the fans and became the butt of jokes after the loss.
Babar Azam after match loss against USA#PakvsUSA #PAKWatch #Pakistancricket #BabarAzam #FIFAWCQ #PeruzziReturnsWithGabitee pic.twitter.com/Y737kZAprX— waniumer (@waniumer700) June 6, 2024
Jokes and memes flowed to express the shock over the match result.
Pakistan cricket team fans everytime when team loss..!! 😭 #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/dEgmTU4JQO— Jamal jalil (@Jamaljalil_97) May 26, 2024
The age-old India Pakistan rivalry reared its head too as Indians joined in the chorus and shared memes.
Indians After Pakistan's loss in the— Manish Singh (@NomadikStories) November 13, 2022
ICC T20 CRICKET WC 2022 against England.#icct20worldcup #cricketmemes #cricketjokes #Pakistan #india #england #funnyvideos #memes😂 #nomadikstories #thethmagahiya #tekarisehai pic.twitter.com/osgadCP3JE
Ind loss cricket match then he says— Aman batham (@itsaman0703) November 10, 2022
His son #INDvsENG #PakistanCricket #MEMEKBASAH #meme pic.twitter.com/vlDoNds0zK
Erstwhile Pakistan cricketers lashed out at the team for their performance calling it a "black day".
Former captain Younis Khan said Pakistan had made some tactical blunders when it mattered the most.
"I would have liked to see Fakhar Zaman take the strike in the super over against the left-arm seamer. But one can only learn from such a bad day and I hope Babar Azam and the other players now take every game as a do or die game," Younis said.
Pace legend Wasim Akram termed the team's performance as pathetic.
"It didn't seem like Pakistan was playing against a team that has limited exposure against top teams."
Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Pakistan on Sunday and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, when asked about it, said he is eager to repeat his past success against the cross-border opponents.
"Standing in big games is very exciting for me. I find it extra special and Pakistan has been one team where I have been very fortunate, I have been able to do well in a lot of games," Pandya told Star Sports.
The 'Men in Blue' played Ireland where they registered an eight-wicket victory in their opening game earlier this week.