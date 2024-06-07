T20 World Cup 2024 | Pakistan's surprise loss to USA sparks meme fest on social media

The US cricket team beat Pakistan in a Group A clash with an incredible all-round performance on Thursday amid the ongoing T20 World Cup. Despite being underdogs in the game, the former matched Pakistan’s 159-run total in a thrilling Super Over. The Pakistani fans took to social media to express their disappointment over the unexpected loss.

Social media was flooded with memes and jokes as the fans processed the loss and users took to X to chide the Pakistan team by calling it the 'Annamalai of cricket' for losing to USA and Zimbabwe.